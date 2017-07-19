× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/19/17: Student Debt, IL Film Production, & Farming Updates

New daily market highs seem like insignificant news given how often they are happening. Steve and Terry Savage looked at the potential drivers behind the economy and why student debt is one of the countries biggest burden these days. Frank Sennett joined Steve to talk about the state that is beating Illinois out in film production, and WGN’s Orion Samuelson updated listeners on the latest from the world of agriculture.