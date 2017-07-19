× UFO’s are examined with Author Steve Alten, John Teti from the AV Club, Comedian Kevin Naughton | Full Show (July 18th)

It’s Tuesday! On tonight’s Pretty Late – John Teti (Editor and TV Host) of the AV Club rides side car to share his opinion on today’s hottest news stories. Then, UFO’s are examined with Author Steve Alten, who has a great new book out called, “Undisclosed”. Listen in as we take a look into UFO conspiracies and take listener calls to discuss the unexplained phenomenon… there’s even a surprise midway through the interview! Finally, the great Kevin Naughton (Comedian) joins the show to talk about his upcoming show at Zanies in Old Town.

