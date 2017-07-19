× The Opening Bell 7/19/17: The Business of Storm Chasing

The efforts to legalize marijuana across the country continue every day and this could mean big returns to the states that implement it. Steve chatted with Eli McVey (Analyst at Marijuana Business Daily) to discuss the potential hundreds of millions or dollars in taxes states can hold over the industry. With all of the severe weather in the Midwest recently, Steve took a look at the business of storm chasing with Danny Neal and Adam Lucio (Co-founders of Illinois Storm Chasers) and how they are the ears on the ground for the National Weather Service as official “Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors”.