The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.19.17: Student loan forgiveness, Cook County property tax hearing, Naperville teen suicide

Due to a bookkeeping problem, $5 billion in student loans have been suddenly rendered forgiven. Student loan attorney Rae Kaplan deals with exactly these types of cases, and explains to John what exactly went wrong. Regardless of legal obligations, should students still pay off their loans? Then, former Chicago Tribune Reporter and new ProPublica Reporter Jason Grotto updates us on the Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios’s hearing. Finally, Stacy St. Clair also updates us on the death of a Naperville teen, which followed officers’ threat that he could become a registered sex offender.