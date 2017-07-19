× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-19-17

Now this is a show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher drops by for his weekly visit to tell us about all the local political stories that are making news this week, acclaimed Chicago author Marcus Sakey chats about his new book, “Afterlife,” the one and only Ice Cube drops by to talk about his legendary career and creating Big3, the new 3-on-3 professional basketball league and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your old stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

