× The Carry Out 7-19-17: “This could be the biggest game down on the South Side since Chris Sale cut up some jerseys or when Konerko shaved his goatee”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the CBO releasing a devastating score for the GOP’s latest healthcare plan, President Trump being criticized for a second meeting with Vladimir Putin during the G20 Summit, another woman coming forward to make allegations against R&B superstar R. Kelly, an alderman’s crusade to open up bathrooms in Chicago restaurants and other businesses to people walking in off the street stalling, Yoan Moncada making his highly anticipated debut for the White Sox, the Chicago Cubs sweeping the Braves in Atlanta, a #FireGarPax billboard going up in the West Loop and a boy finding a million-year-old fossil by tripping over it.

