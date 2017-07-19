× The Carry Out 7-18-17: “If you are convinced that your fifth Diet Coke today is okay because it has zero calories, you are right, but also very wrong”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the GOP healthcare plan falling apart, the eighth member of the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer being identified, former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert being released from prison in Minnesota, Governor Rauner firing a staffer over racist and homophobic tweets, a new study saying diet drinks are associated with weight gain, Jay Cutler working the Bears season opener, the Cubs beating the Braves, the MLB trade deadline approaching, the White Sox welcoming the Dodgers to the south side, the Bulls not impressing during the summer league and Elon Musk saying that Artificial Intelligence poses an “existential risk.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio