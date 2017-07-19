× ‘On the Road with Dane Neal’ is actually on the road!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their food loving pal, Dane Neal! This time, he joins them by way of telephone because he actually is, much like the name of his radio show, on the road in Florida! They talk road trips, vacation accommodations, Gatorland, and much more.

