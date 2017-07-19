WINDSOR, ON - MAY 26: Forward Taylor Raddysh #7 of the Erie Otters celebrates his second period goal against the Saint John Sea Dogs on May 26, 2017 during the semifinal game of the Mastercard Memorial Cup at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)
Meet a young Blackhawk: Alex DeBrincat
The 39th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Alex DeBrincat, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about how excited he was to be drafted by the team with the best logo in sports.