Look for Tim Ryan, A Man In Recovery, on A&E soon!
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by A Man In Recovery, and friend of the show, Tim Ryan. Tim was a heroin user himself, and lost his son to the drug. They talk about the lives affected by heroin, the accessibility of the drug, and more. They also talk about his new show on A&E on the topic.
