× Legendary hip hop artist Ice Cube: “I just rapped about what I thought was great and what was dope and creative and what the world didn’t have already”

The legendary hip hop artist, actor, producer, screenwriter Ice Cube joins Justin to introduce us to Big3, the new 3-on-3 professional basketball league he co-created and this weekend’s Big3 event at the UIC Pavilion. Cube talks about what got him interested in 3-on-3 basketball, why he enjoys the 3-on-3 game, the effort involved in starting a basketball league, how the league will complement the NBA, the early days of his influential group N.W.A., the importance of the storyline in entertainment, how he avoided being typecast in Hollywood, the 25th anniversary of his highly acclaimed record, “Death Certificate” and how the songs on that record still resonate today.

