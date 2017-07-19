× Best selling author Marcus Sakey: “I love Chicago and I love writing about Chicago”

Acclaimed Chicago author Marcus Sakey joins Justin to discuss his highly new book, “Afterlife.” Marcus talks about where this latest novel comes from, the difficulty he had writing this story, how the book is set in modern day Chicago, why he sets his stories in Chicago, the research involved in writing this book, the importance of getting the story right, what he looks for when he options his books, Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment getting the film rights to “Afterlife,” the collaborative nature of writing a screenplay, not waiting for inspiration and treating his work like a job and his upcoming appearance at The Book Cellar in Lincoln Square. “8:48–my goal is to…

