× Are Illinois schools going to open up on time this year?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the ongoing conflict over the school funding formula, what happens now that Illinois has passed a budget and Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios facing questions on property tax inequity.

