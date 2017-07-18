× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/18/17: Chipotle, Game of Thrones, & “Entitlemania”

Chipotle is having another rough day after one of their restaurants in Virgnia reported that a number of consumers have gotten sick from their food. Jon Najarian shared with Steve the details of Chipotle’s situational approach and other winners/loosers of the day. Andrew Herrmann excitedly shared with Steve the opening of a new Harley Davidson dealership in Chicago, Suzanne Muchin stood by her hypothesis of this season of Game of Thrones being, “the ladies season…”, and Richard Watts taught Steve about the best way to approach the entitled generation in his book “Entitlemania“.