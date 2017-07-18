× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/15/17: SoMe Connect, Sara Germano, Kristen Schorsch, Drake Bennett

This week on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy sits down with Aalap Shah, co-founder of SoMe Connect, to discuss how his company uses social media and mistakes that others make on social media. Sara Germano from Wall Street Journal discusses Nike’s shift to online sales. Kristen Schorsch from Crain’s Chicago breaks down some of the difficulties that Illinois is experiencing in attempting to track down Medicaid recipients (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170708/ISSUE01/170709929/medicaid-recipients-in-illinois-tough-to-track). Later, Drake Bennett from Bloomberg Businessweek catches us up with Nokia.