Transparent's Alexandra Billings on Gender, Sexuality and Why It Doesn't Matter

Actress, singer, beauty pageant queen and drag queen, Alexandra Billings takes us into her world on the most recent episode of The Celebrity Dinner Party. We dish on sexuality, gender, transitioning from Scott to Alexandra and how great it would be if none of it mattered. Grab a snack and settle in to hear about (or watch!) Alexandra’s experience on the Emmy-award winning show, Transparent, what it means to be transgender and why we should or shouldn’t care.

From the Baton Club, to Steppenwolf Theatre, to LA’s dazzling studio sets, Alexandra’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

