The Opening Bell 7/18/17: Virtual Staging Eases Home Selling Process

Selling a home now compared to a few years ago is already drastically different. One of the biggest factors that has changed things is selling homes virtually. Steve chatted with John Bosch (VP of Product Management at VHT Studios) about one of the most popular trends they have grasped, virtual staging. Steve then touched on the latest in crisis communication with Lissa Druss Christman (Crisis Communication Expert at Serafin & Associates) about Delta Airlines avoiding a potentially similar situation with United Airlines earlier this year.