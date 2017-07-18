× The new ‘Doctor Who’, New Music with Jesse W. Johnson, Steve Dale and Jenny Tiner’s “Cat Cafe”, and The Wit Theater | Full Show (July 17th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! The new ‘Doctor Who’ is now a female! So, we have king of geeks – Elliott Serrano and Paul Farahvar ride side car and give their input on the latest Dr. Who revelation. Then, WGN Animal Expert Steve Dale joins us with Jenny Tiner to discuss her new “Cat Cafe” that she is trying to bring to Chicago. For more information visit their indiegogo campaign HERE. Next, it’s New Music Monday with Jesse W. Johnson and Coyote Scream! They have a show coming up 7/19 at the Burlington happening at 8:30pm. Finally, we welcome Christine Hickey from the WIP Theater to discuss a great new comedy show they have coming up.

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER