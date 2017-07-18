× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.18.17: Health care bill, Minnesota shooting, face tattoos

Today on the John Williams Show, John turns to Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal, for an explanation of where the health care bill is suffering. And, we want to know what exactly caused a police officer to fire a gun, killing a woman who called the police out of concern of a possible assault. John hears from Star Tribune Reporter Andy Mannix about the death of Minnesota woman Justine Damond. Then, John wants to know why inebriated customers are still serviced at tattoo parlors, after one man lost most job opportunities because of his face tattoo. You weigh in.