The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-18-17

We have a great show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we learn all about the Chicago event planning company, The Revel Group, Chicago White Sox Director of Youth Baseball Initiatives Kevin Coe tells us about the upcoming Double Duty Classic at Guaranteed Rate Field, comedy writer Diallo Riddle talks about his career and the Chicago-based Comedy Central pilot he is working on called “South Side,” WGN’s Sam Panayotovich gives us the details on another White Sox blockbuster deal and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

