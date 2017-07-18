× The Carry Out 7-17-17: “Truman was unpopular because he had to drop atomic bombs and Trump is unpopular because he’s dropping bombastic tweets”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include bad poll numbers being released about President Trump’s presidency, Sean Spicer defending Donald Trump Jr.’s decision to meet with a Russian lawyer, emails showing a racist and sexist culture in the Chicago Water Department, BuzzFeed publishing a scathing story about R. Kelly, the Wrigley company suing a vape company, Jose Quintana dealing in his Cubs debut, the White Sox getting swept by the Mariners, NFL training camp beginning in a couple of weeks, Brian Campbell announcing his retirement from the NHL and Chicago getting its own cricket team.

