TechTuesday with CNET News Executive Editor, Ian Sherr: More from Disney and Star Wars

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by CNET News Executive Editor, Ian Sherr. They talk about all the cool things Disney and Star Wars are doing, police body cameras having the ability to recognize missing people, yesterday’s ‘World Emoji Day’, Elon Musk warning the National Governor’s Association about the importance of regulating AI, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.