Steve Dale’s Other World | Petr Myska

People think of exotic wildlife in far flung places like Africa, the Amazon Basin or Australia – but so much of it is as close as Mexico. Biologist, conservationist and photographer, Petr Myska, author of Viva Natura: A Field Guide to the Amphibians, Reptiles, Birds and Mammals of Western Mexico talks about how even as a tourist, you might take a day trip to see and swim with whale sharks, walk through a jungle with monkeys and a variety of lizards and bird life, including endangered parrots.

Also, Myska offers a 101 lesson on photographing wildlife, no matter where you – even if you simply want to capture a shot of a squirrel at your window.

Viva Natura: A Field Guide to the Amphibians, Reptiles, Birds and Mammals of Western Mexico” is available at Amazon. Petr’s website: http://www.myskaphoto.com/.