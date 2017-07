× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.18.17: National Sour Candy Day

It’s National Sour Candy Day, and we tortured ourselves by tasting some super sour treats. Ryan Nobles joins us from CNN to talk everything D.C. ¬†Senator Dick Durbin checks in on the Republicans not getting a healthcare deal done. ¬†We talked to an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Ilyce Glink also breaks down the shift in parking spot demands by generation.