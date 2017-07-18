× Sam Panayotovich breaks down the latest White Sox trade: “Rick Hahn has completely revolutionized this White Sox farm system”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to talk about the Chicago White Sox and the possible moves the team is preparing to make ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Sam also talks about the White Sox trading Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees for a package of prospects including the Yankees #3 prospect Blake Rutherford.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio