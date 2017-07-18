× Roe Conn Full Show (07/17/17): Jim DeRogatis looks at allegations of an R. Kelly “cult,” A.B. Stoddard questions Jared Kushner’s security clearance, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, July 17th, 2017:

The show welcomes Dometi Pongo into the fold as he fills in for Violeta Podrumedic, Mark Suppelsa looks at R. Kelly’s history in Chicago, associate editor at Real Clear Politics- A.B. Stoddard makes the case for the revocation of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance, Roe asks parents if who have listened to R. Kelly’s lyrics would let their children be mentored by the star, the Top Five@5 pays tribute to the lives of Hollywood icons George Romero and Martin Landau, a new way to entertain husbands while they shop with their wives is discussed, and Jim DeRogatis reports for Buzzfeed on a startling list of allegations made by parents of young proteges against R&B star R. Kelly.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3376670/3376670_2017-07-17-211010.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​