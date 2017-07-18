Remembering Mike Mathis

WGN Radio learned this afternoon of the passing of Mike Mathis, long-time traffic reporter and newly inducted member of the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. An airborne traffic reporter for most of his 25 years on the air at WGN Radio, Mike often flew in both morning and afternoon drive. He delivered award-winning news coverage in 1990 while covering the shooting of two deputies in Lake County. His descriptions from the air provided location details that led to their rescue. Mathis joined the Wally Phillips Show in 1983 and was a key voice from WGN’s Traffic Central until 2008. His infectious laugh was a memorable part of the Kathy & Judy Show middays.
This past May, Mike talked with Steve Cochran about his induction into the Walk of Fame:
Here is his segment from the Walk of Fame ceremony:
Audio profile:
Mike Mathis talks with Kathy O'Malley and Judy Markey following quadruple bypass surgery:
Mike Mathis joins friends from the WGN Radio Newsroom on Spike O'Dell's final show:
Photos:
Photo Gallery
Thursday, July 20th
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th
Palos Hts., IL
3 to 9:00 pm
Friday, July 21st
Incarnation Catholic Church
5757 W. 127th
Palos Hts., IL
11:00 am Mass
Mike is survived by:
His wife, Mary
Son, Mike
Daughter, Marcia
Brother, Rick
4 Grandchildren