Most creative watermelon carver wins free Tour De Fat tickets Wednesday

WICKER PARK — The winner of a watermelon carving contest at Easy Bar this Wednesday will walk away with a pair of free tickets to the relocated Tour de Fat, a vaudevillian bike and beer fest that’s moving to Northerly Island after several years in Logan Square’s Palmer Park.

To celebrate the 18th season of the touring Tour de Fat festival, Easy Bar and fest sponsors New Belgium Brewing are hosting a “Tour de Fruit” party from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, featuring a watermelon carving contest on the patio of the Wicker Park bar at 1944 W. Division St.

“The guest with the most creative carving” will win a pair of tickets to Tour de Fat on July 29 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a bar spokeswoman said.