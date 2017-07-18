Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.,speak on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law. McConnell proposed a vote on a backup plan simply repealing the statute, but that idea was on the brink of rejection, too. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal: Republicans have to take ownership over the health care bill standstill
Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal tells us where the health care bill stands in the Senate, and what opened the public eye on its seriousness. She also tells us what type of resolution the actions of Congress would bring, and the responsibility of Congress through this impasse.