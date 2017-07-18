× How the ACE program is helping inner city Chicago kids realize their baseball dreams

Kevin Coe, the Director of Youth Baseball Initiatives for the Chicago White Sox, joins Justin to talk about the 10th annual Double Duty Classic game this week at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kevin talks about the rich history of the Negro Leagues, Chicago’s relationship to the Negro Leagues, the Amateur City Elite (ACE) program, the uniqueness of ACE, why there is a need for the ACE program, how he sees the program evolving and how the program is preparing kids for a life after baseball. Joining Kevin and Justin in-studio are Jaylen Heard and Christian Carr, members of the ACE team. Jaylen and Christian discuss when they became interested in baseball, when they realized they had superior baseball skills, how much they improved by being in the program, the popularity of baseball in the inner city, how they have dealt with the emotional aspects of the game, how much of the game stays with them in their regular lives and what it means to them to be playing in their last game with ACE.

