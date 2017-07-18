× How did The Revel Group grow a million dollar company into a $30 million juggernaut?

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Chief Operating Officer Clint Paton and Chief Creative Officer Sarah Banasiak of The Revel Group. Clint and Sarah talk about how The Revel Group started, why they chose to get into this business, the type of clients they attract, how the event planning industry has changed, the challenges of growing a company, what they need to do to attract top talent to the party planning business, the importance of personal relationships to their success, how they keep up with the latest trends and where they see the business going.

