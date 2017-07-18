× Actor, author Chris Colfer needs to stop already!

Simply because he’s accomplished SO much in his 27 years! You’ve seen his work in ‘Glee’, but he’s an accomplished author, as well! Actor Chris Colfer joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. The group talks about Chris being named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, how he got started as an author, adapting the books to film, winning a Golden Globe, his work on ‘Glee’, and much more.