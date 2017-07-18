× Do You Know What’s The Worst? Out of order ATM’s

It’s Tuesday night so that means it is time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by returning player, the hilarious Blake Burkhart, and making her “The Worst” debut, the terrific comedian Erin Grotheer!Do you know what’s the worst? Cash only restaurants.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio