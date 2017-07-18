× Comedy writer Diallo Riddle is creating a love letter to Chicago’s South Side

Comedy writer and actor Diallo Riddle joins Justin to talk about his career, shooting a television pilot in Chicago for Comedy Central called, “South Side,” how he and his co-creators are trying to make the show a love letter to the south side, the previous pilots he developed for HBO, the importance of having “place” be a character in his comedies, his upcoming NBC show “Marlon” with Marlon Wayans, the years he spent working on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, the amount of work that goes into putting on a one-hour comedy show, creating comedy bits that would go viral and why he needs to temper his expectations when working on a pilot.

