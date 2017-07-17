× What is the link between disabilities and food insecurity?

Kate Maehr, CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, joins Justin to discuss the results of the just released first-of-its-kind Chicago-area study of the linkage between disabilities and food insecurity. Kate talks about the impetus for this particular study, the intersection between food access and health, the state of hunger in the Chicago area, how hunger is a symptom of poverty, the role government plays in ensuring children aren’t hungry, the importance of building awareness and putting a face on hunger issues, the role the private sector plays in dealing with food insecurity and if we have made much progress in the goal to end hunger.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio