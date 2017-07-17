WGN Radio Theater #198: Jack Benny Program, Jeff Regan & The Weird Circle

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 16, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Jack Benny Program” Starring Eddie Cantor; (12-10-50). Next we have: “Jeff Regan: It All Comes Back to Me Now” Starring: Paul Dubov; (04-26-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Weird Circle: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (04-02-45).

