FILE- In this file photo taken on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia. A billionaire real estate mogul, his pop singer son, a music promoter, a property lawyer and Russia's prosecutor general are unlikely figures who surfaced in emails released by Donald Trump Jr. as his father's presidential campaign sought potentially damaging information in 2016 from Russia about his opponent, Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Washington Post Reporter Aaron Blake: Documenting the defenses of Donald Trump, Jr. meeting
The story of the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer continues to develop. John speaks to Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake about some of the defenses that have been used to support the meeting. He shares which defense he deems most valid.