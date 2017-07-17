× The Opening Bell 7/17/17: America in A Box – Alpha Outpost & Gruntstyle

Subscription services are becoming more popular in various forms. Daniel Alarik (CEO of Gruntsyle.com & Alpha Outpost) wants to create quality products and provide monthly boxes that get people out of their comfort zone to explore a new adventure. Steve then turned his thoughts towards portfolios with Kristina Van Liew (Managing Director and Co-Lead of the Chicago Office of Greystone) to break down the growing investing criteria of “Impact Investing” to decide which companies are socially responsible.