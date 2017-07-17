× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-17-17

We have an amazing show for you tonight! As we do every Monday, we’ll kick things off with a discussion of the biggest national political stories making news with Chris Robling and (filling in for Dave Lundy) Tracy Sefl, the Greater Chicago Food Depository CEO Kate Maehr tells us about a new Chicago-area study on the link between disabilities and food insecurity, the great music journalist Jim DeRogatis breaks down his investigation into R&B superstar R. Kelly’s “cult,” “You, Me, Them, Everybody” host Brandon Wetherbee talks about his book, “The Donald: How Trump Turned Presidential Politics into Pro Wrestling,” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the exceptional Chicago artist Akenya!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio