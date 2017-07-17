× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/17/17): Game of Thrones is back, the Chicago Fire are the best sports team in the Windy City, and a Kasso rabbit story

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 68 (07/17/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Will “Old School” Lee to discuss the highly anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones, what the purchase of The Chicago Sun-Times by an investor group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath and the Chicago Federation of Labor means for journalism, and what Kasso should do about a group of rogue rabbits making a home in his garden. Plus, the man behind the Chicago Fire Confidential Blog, Guillermo Rivera joins the show to talk about the driving forces behind the Chicago Fire soccer team’s recent success.

