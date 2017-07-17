× The Beat Full Show (7/16/17): Q shines in his Cubs debut

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Jose Quintana makes his Cubs debut in Baltimore and to the tune of 12 strikeouts over 7 scoreless innings and the guys continue to break down the deal, and lay out the possibility that Rick Hahn could have gotten Kyle Schwarber; Hoge’s Headlines looks at the dismissal of Ryan Lochte’s criminal charges in Brazil and the World Rubik’s Cube Championship; USA Today national baseball columnist Bob Nightengale joins the show to talk about what else could be in store for the Cubs and Sox before the trade deadline hits, and more.