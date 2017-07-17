× Sarah Moshman: ‘Losing Sight of Shore’

Sarah Moshman is an Emmy award filmmaker. Here film, “Losing Sight of Shore”, follows the extraordinary journey of the Coxless Crew as they rowed across the Pacific Ocean from America to Australia. She joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to tell them all about it.

