RHP Mark Hamburger's journey of reflection and rebirth in the Twin Cities: "I feel better being free than being rich"

Dave Hoekstra shares an in-depth visit with righthander Mark Hamburger of the St. Paul Saints before a home start at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Hamburger talks about his journey through professional ball that eventually brought him to the Texas Rangers organization, where he had a cup of coffee in the big leagues, followed by two failed drug tests that derailed his career. He discusses the ensuing period of rehab and self reflection that brought him to a place where, in his travels through AA, AAA and independent leagues,he values the freedom and fun of being the “last kid in baseball”.