Political analyst Chris Robling: “Trump has had a very tough start and that’s being reflected in his poll numbers”

It’s Monday so that means we are treated to, “Touché ,” our weekly debate on all things national politics! Tonight, Justin is joined by series regular Chris Robling and (filling in for Dave Lundy) Tracy Sefl! Chris and Tracy discuss the record low job approval for President Trump, the latest on the Donald Trump Jr. / Russian lawyer saga, President Trump’s “Made in America” week and the delay with the GOP healthcare bill.

