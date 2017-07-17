× No Coast Cinema Ep. 9 | ​EhrynSka & Shea Hardacre from “Collective Failures”

Tom Hush has left the helm of the No Coast Cinema ship this week, so Conor and Lise are left to steer – and they have a good old trip, thanks to this week’s special guests!

EhrynSka and Shea Hardacre both star in Chicago-centric web series, Collective Failures, which spotlights the “underground” (air-quotes required) DIY music collective scene. Ehryn talks about deciding to write the show, guided by a Second City class… and follow through on directing, producing and acting in it. Shea chimes in to talk more about the scene, the music and his involvement with the shows.

Then, the gang all shares their favorite movie soundtracks and discuss why music is so important in setting the tone for films.

Follow No Coast Cinema on Facebook. This week’s music by Seasonal Men’s Wear.