× Music journalist Jim DeRogatis on his R. Kelly bombshell: “I think it’s a travesty that the music industry and the entertainment journalism industry continue to co-sign this artist”

The great music journalist and rock critic Jim DeRogatis joins Justin to discuss his BuzzFeed story about R&B superstar R. Kelly’s “cult.” Jim talks about his history covering R. Kelly, how he came to write about this alarming story, why the music industry continues to support R. Kelly’s career and the difficulty in separating the art from the artist.

