× Live from Studio 435: Akenya

The amazingly talented singer, pianist, composer and arranger Akenya joins Justin to talk about her career, coming off a tour as the music director for Noname, when she started studying her craft, what attracted her to jazz, the role the Chicago artistic community played in her development, Chicago’s music legacy across many different genres, her latest single, “Disappear,” her forthcoming debut record and her upcoming shows at the Chicago Poetry Block Party, Lincoln Hall and the North Coast Music Festival. Akenya and her band also perform a few songs including, “Disappear,” “Sorrow Song” and “Absent Mindedness.”

