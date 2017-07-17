× Is the mainstream media missing the point about President Trump?

Author and podcast host Brandon Wetherbee joins Justin to discuss his book, “The Donald: How Trump Turned Presidential Politics into Pro Wrestling.” Brandon talks about how the media is missing the point about President Trump, why President Trump is feuding with CNN and others in the mainstream media, President Trump creating a wrestling vibe during his campaign and his presidency and the way President Trump is using the wrestling playbook to rally his base.

