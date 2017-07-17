× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 97: Bears Training Camp Preview, Part 1

Bears training camp is almost here and Hoge & Jahns are back from their summer hiatus to preview Bourbonnais. In this episode, the guys go through the notable changes to training camp before previewing the offensive side of the football. Is there any way Mitch Trubisky comes out of the preseason as the Bears’ starting quarterback? One of the guys is leaving the door open to that possibility. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!