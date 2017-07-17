× History of Nintendo, journey from playing cards to video games

Nintendo is company that is known for Mario, Lugi, Yoshi and other iconic characters. Everyone at some point has played a Nintendo game or owned a system. For over one hundred years Nintendo has been in business. How has Nintendo maintained such longevity & what were some of Nintendo’s most interesting business ventures? Co-Founder of the National Video game Museum, Sean Kelly talks the history of Nintendo & what to expect from them in the future.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine